Feds: Nanticoke man threatened to kill Biden before Scranton visit

A Nanticoke man threatened to kill President Biden and his entire cabinet in videos posted before the president’s visit to Scranton last month, federal prosecutors said.

Jordan Gee, 37, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday on charges of threats against the president, according to a statement released Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Gee said he would inflict bodily harm to the president in a video he posted online shortly before Biden’s campaign stop on April 16, according to the indictment. He allegedly told Biden to “stay out of my city,” and threatened to cut the president's head off "in front of everybody."

He also threatened to kill the mayors of Kingston and Wilkes-Barre in the video, prosecutors allege.

The incident is being investigated by the Secret Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle A. Moreno is prosecuting the case.

Gee is being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre, federal court documents state.

Check back for updates.