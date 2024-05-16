100 WVIA Way
Feds: Nanticoke man threatened to kill Biden before Scranton visit

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published May 16, 2024 at 11:21 AM EDT
President Joe Biden speaks at the Scranton Cultural Center on Tuesday.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
President Joe Biden speaks at the Scranton Cultural Center last month. A Nanticoke man has been accused of threatening to kill Biden ahead of his visit.

A Nanticoke man threatened to kill President Biden and his entire cabinet in videos posted before the president’s visit to Scranton last month, federal prosecutors said.

Jordan Gee, 37, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday on charges of threats against the president, according to a statement released Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Gee said he would inflict bodily harm to the president in a video he posted online shortly before Biden’s campaign stop on April 16, according to the indictment. He allegedly told Biden to “stay out of my city,” and threatened to cut the president's head off "in front of everybody."

He also threatened to kill the mayors of Kingston and Wilkes-Barre in the video, prosecutors allege.

The incident is being investigated by the Secret Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle A. Moreno is prosecuting the case.

Gee is being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre, federal court documents state.

Check back for updates.
Tags
Local Luzerne CountyLackawanna CountyJoe BidenNanticoke
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the newly-formed WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News