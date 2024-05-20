Baseball clubhouse in South Scranton gets needed upgrades

Paul Guzzi was first at bat on Sunday.

He struck the ball, pitched by Michael Christ, and ran the bases in his electric wheelchair.

His mom Nancy Guzzi cheered from the sidelines.

"Fly, baby fly," she cheered.

Paul's been a member of the Lackawanna Challenger Division team since he was 8 — this year he turns 38.

The team's home base is the South Scranton Little League's Harmon Field. The division recently got a state grant to upgrade the field's clubhouse bathrooms and add a privacy room that doubles has a disaster shelter for the community.

Nancy Guzzi said the clubhouse upgrades are great. She is a firm believer in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

"Everything should be ... no matter what, I don't care if the building's 190 years old, it should be accessible," she said.

1 of 4 — 05192024_Challenger005 Paul Guzzi heads to first base on a hit. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 05192024_Challenger003 Omar Frias throws the ball to the pitcher. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 05192024_Challenger002 Steve Polishan gives his son, Hunter, a high-five during the Challenger Division game Sunday at the South Scranton Little League field. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 05192024_Challenger007 Greyson Decker runs to home plate and scores. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

The bathrooms in the cinder block clubhouse are standard. There’s no grab bars near the toilets. The doors aren’t wide enough for some wheelchairs. Some of the players who need routine medical assistance have to go home during the games. With the upgrades, they can play until the end.

State Rep. Kyle Donahue grew up playing at the field. He helped secure the funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Rotary Club of Scranton is also supporting the project.

"This project really aligns with our mission of helping the community, helping people with disabilities and helping children ... realize their potential," said Joe Riccardo, a club member involved with Challenger.

1 of 3 — 05192024_Challenger008 State Rep. Kyle Donahue, left, and Joe Riccardo from the Scranton Rotary Club cut a ceremonial ribbon after announcing clubhouse upgrades at South Scranton Little League's Harmon Field sports complex. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — 05192024_Challenger006 Baseball players on the Lackawanna County Challenger team clap after the announcement of a new clubhouse. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — 05192024_Challenger009 State Rep. Kyle Donahue throws out the ceremonial first pitch at the Lackawanna County Challenger League game Sunday. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Challenger offers three different sports: baseball, basketball and soccer. They have around 186 athletes on the teams, said Steven Polishan, a coach and team dad. Baseball is their flagship sport. The late Betty Bellantoni and husband started the division in 1991.

Christ's son, Michael, loves baseball. He has been in the league since he was 5. He’ll be 30 in September.

"In a regular league a lot of coaches they're afraid that they're going to get hurt, so they won't do it," he said. "Here we take every precaution we can and we make sure they all get a chance."

Brian Pusey plays center field.

“I love to play ... every year I come here to play," he said. "My favorite part is to have fun and be … active with the kids.”