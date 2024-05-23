Students organize mental health fair, promote awareness and acceptance at Riverside

It’s OK to not be OK.

That was the message Wednesday at Riverside Junior-Senior High School in Taylor, as more than two dozen agencies and nonprofits came together for a mental health fair organized by students.

“It's OK to talk about your feelings. It’s OK to ask for help,” said senior Matthew Alfieri. “You know, everybody needs it once in a while. And we want kids to know that at all times.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Students line up to visit tables at a mental health fair at Riverside.

Several grants have allowed the district to add extensive counseling services since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with traditional school counselors, students have access to licensed professional counselors and outpatient services overseen by a psychiatrist.

Crisis counselor J.T. Yarem, head of the district’s counseling department, said during the pandemic, people recognized the importance of mental health.

“It's not a socioeconomic thing. It's not a gender thing. It's not a racial thing,” Yarem said. “And we needed to find ways to make people more comfortable with seeking help, and how to find help, really.”

As any stigma surrounding mental health started to disappear at Riverside, the number of students seeking help increased. In the last year, nearly 20% of students sought help for their mental health.

Recent surveys have shown instances of anxiety, depression and suicidal behaviors are decreasing since adding more supports, Yarem said.

“We're seeing really, really great results across the board in our district,” Yarem said. “I think it's just a testament to all of the counselors that are here and the great job that they all do and the support we get from the district and the community.”

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency visited Riverside last week to highlight the district’s work with mental health and the impact of grant funding.

1 of 4 — 05222024_Riverside007 Riverside students visit tables at the mental health fair. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 05222024_Riverside005 Riverside first grade student Ellie Dempsey dances to Taylor Swift during a mental health fair day at school. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 05222024_Riverside003 Riverside first-grade student Julianna Stull takes a break during the mental health fair at school. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 05222024_Riverside002 Riverside School Resource Officer Elijah Izak gets a highi-five from Isaac Oliva, a first-grade student at Riverside. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

A growing number of schools have started Aevidum programs. Derived from the Latin phrase “I’ve got your back,” Aevidum is a national youth-led movement that aims to foster a culture of empathy, acceptance and support within schools.

Riverside started its Aevidum program last year, and this is the second year students have organized the mental health fair for Mental Health Awareness Month.

“It's something that teaches not only us kids, but little kids as well to always have each other's back with bullying, anything,” said senior Starlette Cabral. “So hopefully, kids like this, get the opportunity to see that today.”

Students in first and second and seventh through 12th grades visited the fair, picking up brochures, pens and other information.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Riverside first-grade students Julianna Stull and Samira Khandi pick butterflies from the Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative table.

Kathy Wallace represented the Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative and handed students butterflies – the sign of hope.

In her more than decade being involved with the organization, Wallace has seen conversations about mental health change.

“The stigma isn't as strong as it used to be,” Wallace said. “It's still hard to ask for help. And so what we say is, ‘Please, if you see someone struggling, help them. Don't wait until they ask for help.’ But I think it's changed tremendously.”

