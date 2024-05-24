100 WVIA Way
Keystone College says signed letter of intent will keep the school open

By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published May 24, 2024 at 1:54 PM EDT
Keystone College and a strategic partner have signed a letter of intent on a deal that will keep the school open, the college announced Friday.

Financially struggling Keystone said the college and partner have agreed to keep the partner’s identity a secret for now, the school’s statement said.

“The letter of intent creates the means for both parties to move expeditiously to a definitive agreement,” the statement said.

Efforts to reach Keystone president John F. Pullo Sr. were unsuccessful. Pullo, a WVIA board member, has declined all interview requests since Keystone’s previous negotiations with a partner. The earlier talks with Washington Institute for Education and Research fell apart in March.

Keystone’s statement cautions the deal will require the approval of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. The commission’s accreditations allow college to accept federal aid passed on to student. The state and federal education departments and the state attorney general's office must also sign off on the deal.

Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
