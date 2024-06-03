Scranton nursing facility deemed unsafe, residents relocated

Residents of a Scranton nursing and rehabilitation facility were relocated over the weekend after the city declared the facility “unsafe.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said the 85 residents of Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation started relocating on Friday evening. By Saturday, the department said all residents were settled in nearby facilities to “receive the ongoing care they need.”

The City of Scranton Code Enforcement Office declared Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation “unsafe for human occupancy or use,” according to a statement.

Chris Hughes, communications director for the City of Scranton, said the Department of Health alerted the city of possible safety issues at the facility, then managed the emergency closure once code enforcement made its declaration.

In a statement, Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging Director Sara McDonald said they were not informed of the closure before residents started relocating, but the state was not required to inform the agency.

"As soon as we learned of the closure, we sent our local AAA on-call staff out to assess the situation early Saturday morning," she said. "By the time we arrived, all 85 residents had been relocated."

McDonald said the agency will be a resource for the families and relocated residents. They compiled a list of the 11 facilities where residents were moved. Most are in Lackawanna County, but residents ended up in Wayne, Carbon and Luzerne counties as well.

Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of Pennsylvania Health Care Association, said Mountain View was not a member of PHCA, but its emergency closure is concerning.

“Emergency evacuations in general, that is a last resort,” he said. “It’s very rare that we see that across Pennsylvania.”

Shamberg said PHCA members were on hand Friday evening to help transfer residents to new facilities. They were told a safety problem with the building itself caused the evacuation of residents.

“Just in the last two months we’ve seen two emergency evacuations for different reasons,” he said. “It speaks to a larger trend that providers are unable to make it work, and it’s putting our residents and our staff in a much more vulnerable position.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

