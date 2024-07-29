Lackawanna County staffer who wished assassin killed Trump back on the job

A Lackawanna County employee suspended for publicly wishing an assassin killed ex-President Donald Trump returned to work Monday.

Community relations manager Rick Notari, 53, served a 10-day suspension without pay, County Commissioner Bill Gaughan confirmed. Commissioner Matt McGloin confirmed Notari’s return.

Calling the suspension “a personnel matter,” Gaughan and McGloin said they would have no further comment. They would not answer why they decided to reinstate Notari rather than fire him.

Efforts to reach Commissioner Chris Chermak were unsuccessful.

Gaughan, McGloin and Notari are Democrats, Chermak is a Republican.

The commissioners unanimously suspended Notari indefinitely on July 15 for posting on X that he wished a would-be assassin's bullet killed Trump on July 13 in Butler.

Notari, also an Old Forge councilman, replied to a post by an NFL Network host who praised Secret Service, called for prosecuting the guilty and asked for prayers for everyone in Butler.

"It's a shame the guy missed," Notari commented.

President Joe Biden and numerous other elected officials from both parties and leaders worldwide denounced the attack on Trump, whose upper right ear was struck, bloodying him.

A government sniper shot and killed the would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, a nursing home dietary aide from Bethel Park, south of Pittsburgh. Other shots killed Corey Comparatore, 50, a firefighter from Sarver, and seriously wounded David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township.

Notari went to work for the county in March 2012. His salary is $54,308.