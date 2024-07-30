100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Diocese of Scranton priest found guilty of sexual abuse under church law

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 30, 2024 at 3:02 PM EDT
The Diocese of Scranton has found Monsignor Joseph P. Kelly guilty of the sexual abuse of two minors.
Facebook
/
Facebook
The Diocese of Scranton has found Monsignor Joseph P. Kelly guilty of the sexual abuse of two minors.

Monsignor Joseph P. Kelly is guilty under canon law of the sexual abuse of two minors.

The Diocese of Scranton announced the findings on Tuesday, ending a four-year disciplinary process.

Seven individuals alleged that Kelly had sexually abused them as children prior to October of 2020, the Diocese said. Kelly was placed on administrative leave at that time.

By January 2023, the diocese received an additional allegation against Kelly.

The Diocese found five of the eight allegations credible, and Bishop of Scranton Joseph C. Bambera was authorized to begin a trial process found in canon law.

The Diocese found Kelly guilty of two of those accusations. According to Tuesday's statement, Kelly could have appealed the decision, but did not do so.

"As Bishop of the Diocese of Scranton, I continue to apologize for the pain that has been inflicted upon far too many young people by leaders of our Church," Bambera said in the statement. "I thank the victims in this case for stepping forward and continue to pray daily for their healing."

Kelly is "immediately and permanently" barred from performing any priestly ministry and prohibited from wearing clerical attire or presenting himself as a priest. The Vatican authorized Bambera to impose the penalty, short of dismissing Kelly, from the "clerical state" due to his age.

Tags
Local Scranton
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.

You can email Sarah at sarahscinto@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News