Diocese of Scranton priest found guilty of sexual abuse under church law

Monsignor Joseph P. Kelly is guilty under canon law of the sexual abuse of two minors.

The Diocese of Scranton announced the findings on Tuesday, ending a four-year disciplinary process.

Seven individuals alleged that Kelly had sexually abused them as children prior to October of 2020, the Diocese said. Kelly was placed on administrative leave at that time.

By January 2023, the diocese received an additional allegation against Kelly.

The Diocese found five of the eight allegations credible, and Bishop of Scranton Joseph C. Bambera was authorized to begin a trial process found in canon law.

The Diocese found Kelly guilty of two of those accusations. According to Tuesday's statement, Kelly could have appealed the decision, but did not do so.

"As Bishop of the Diocese of Scranton, I continue to apologize for the pain that has been inflicted upon far too many young people by leaders of our Church," Bambera said in the statement. "I thank the victims in this case for stepping forward and continue to pray daily for their healing."

Kelly is "immediately and permanently" barred from performing any priestly ministry and prohibited from wearing clerical attire or presenting himself as a priest. The Vatican authorized Bambera to impose the penalty, short of dismissing Kelly, from the "clerical state" due to his age.

