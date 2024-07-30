Free medical, dental and vision care coming to Scranton for one weekend only

Extractions, X-rays, free glasses and physicals will be available at the Remote Area Medical Clinic (RAM) in Scranton.

“Patients are generally very grateful these clinics because most of them do not have insurance," said Caitlin Doughton, a University of Scranton graduate and aspiring medical doctor who helped organize the clinic.

RAM is a national nonprofit that works in areas that have large medically underserved and underinsured populations. The clinic will be held at Scranton High School on Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4. It's open to people from all over the region.

Current University of Scranton students and graduates, along with the Indo-American Community of Scranton and state Sen. Marty Flynn are supporting the clinic.

"Even if it just helps a few people, I think it's something that's still very important ... Remote Area Medical, once it's established in an area, they're willing to come back to an area," said Doughton, a Throop resident, who will attend Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

Medical services are unlimited. Dental and vision are limited. The earlier you arrive, the more likely you are to receive dental and vision care.

"The first patients that come will be the ones that are able to get all three services," said Doughton.

Registration for RAM opens at midnight. The clinic opens the next morning at 6 a.m. Doughton said, in her experience, people will stay in their cars overnight.

"That really goes to show how eager people are to receive this care," she said.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News Caitlin Doughton, left, a University of Scranton graduate, and Theresa Pham, a rising senior, are among those helping to bring the Remote Area Medical clinic to Scranton on Aug. 3 and 4.

Theresa Pham is a University of Scranton student who helped organize the clinic. The institution has a RAM club and students have volunteered at clinics in Maryland and Allentown.

Pham is applying for medical school. She said it’s important to do yearly check ups for preventative care.

"There's a potential for physicians to notice something, even if it's something small, like a patient not getting enough sleep or something with their diet or exercise, or those lifestyle choices," she said. "It could prevent a problem before it gets worse or before the problem even occurs.”

RAM offers that safety net.

The clinic is Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4, at Scranton High School, 63 Mike Munchak Way, Scranton. RAM opens at 6 a.m. each day, until the clinic reaches capacity. Sunday's clinic operation will be an abbreviated day.

Patients do not need to show insurance, identification, or residency status to enter the clinic.

RAM is also seeking general support volunteers. To help, sign up at https://volunteer.ramusa.org/