Luzerne County will not provide drop boxes for mail-in ballots

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo decided this week not to "deploy" drop boxes for the upcoming election.

In a statement, Crocamo cited security concerns with the county's drop box locations.

"I must prioritize the safety and security of our community in the current political climate," she said.

The county had four drop box locations: Wright Manor in Mountain Top, Misericordia University in Dallas, Broad Street Business Exchange in Hazleton and the Penn Place building in Wilkes-Barre.

Crocamo said all of the locations had security issues, such as "lack of oversight."

"I am particularly concerned about the potential for illegal activities," she said. "Although video surveillance may seem like a solution, it is not a foolproof means of ensuring compliance with voting laws."

She encouraged voters who would like to drop off their ballots to do so at the Election Bureau itself.

Upcoming Voter Deadlines

- Oct. 21: Last day to register to vote in the November election.

- Oct. 29: Last day to request a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot.

- Nov. 5: Election Day. All mail-in and civilian absentee ballots must be received by county election office by 8 p.m.

- Nov. 12: Last day for county election office to receive completed military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 4).