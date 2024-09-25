Montrose Borough hosts several events to mark landmark birthday

Montrose’s residents welcomed the borough’s 200th anniversary with a two-day celebration. The bicentennial bash honored Montrose’s history and celebrated its future.

On Friday, Sept. 20, the borough kicked off its birthday with a showing of WVIA’s 2013 film, Our Town Montrose and a presentation from the Susquehanna County History Society.

Courtesy of Judi McHale Bicentennial attendees celebrated Montrose's 200th birthday over a platter of cookies on Sept. 21

Borough and county officials hit the streets on Saturday with a parade featuring a 103-year-old resident, Harold Gary. The borough also honored the Hind Family’s 80th anniversary of their business, Hinds Energy , an oil and HVAC company serving parts of Pennsylvania’s Northern Tier and New York’s Southern Tier.

President Mike Hinds feels honored to be recognized by the borough.

“It’s quite an accomplishment,” he said.

He’s part of the third generation of Hinds running the family business. Hinds works alongside his brother, Vice-President Steve Hinds and cousin, Treasurer/Chief Financial Officer Jim Hinds. And the family’s ties run deep in Montrose.

“Captain Bartlet Hinds was one of the first settlers in Montrose,” said Hinds.

Bartlet Hinds came to Montrose 224 years ago in 1800 after fighting in the American Revolution, according to Mike Hinds.

Judi McHale, Montrose Councilwoman and Bicentennial Committee Co-Chairman is proud to honor Montrose’s history and gear up for its future. She highlighted during the first night of the festival that the community pitches in to maintain historical buildings and preserve Montrose’s stories.

“We’re a community of volunteers,” she said.

Courtesy of Judi McHale Montrose Borough celebrated its 200th birthday with a parade. Some residents dressed up in historical clothing and shared stories of the borough's history.

McHale said she volunteered for three years at the ticket booth for the Montrose Theater. Opened in 1917, it’s Susquehanna County’s only movie theater. She added that the marquee will soon undergo renovations to update lighting fixtures.

She feels grateful that everyone in her community is willing to lend a helping hand to their neighbors when they need it.

“My favorite part of Montrose is the warmth of the community,” McHale said.