Republican VP nominee JD Vance to hit Williamsport on Wednesday

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance will make his first visit to north-central Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio, will speak about Republican President Donald Trump’s campaign for re-election at 3 p.m. inside Liberty Arena, 315 Hepburn St., Williamsport.

Doors open at noon and you can sign up for tickets here.

Vance spoke Saturday at Reading Regional Airport in Berks County.

So far, Trump hasn’t visited Lycoming County this year, but he has stopped stop there twice before – on May 20, 2019, and on Oct. 31, 2020. Both rallies were at Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville.

Trump hosted a rally Wednesday at Riverfront Sports in Scranton.

Lycoming County and north-central Pennsylvania are overwhelmingly Republican turf.

Neither Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, nor her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, has appeared in north-central Pennsylvania.