Republican VP nominee JD Vance to hit Williamsport on Wednesday

By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published October 13, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT
Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) speaks at a campaign rally at VFW Post 92 on August 15, 2024 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania.
Jeff Swensen
/
Getty Images
Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) speaks at a campaign rally at VFW Post 92 on August 15, 2024 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance will make his first visit to north-central Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio, will speak about Republican President Donald Trump’s campaign for re-election at 3 p.m. inside Liberty Arena, 315 Hepburn St., Williamsport.

Doors open at noon and you can sign up for tickets here.

Vance spoke Saturday at Reading Regional Airport in Berks County.

So far, Trump hasn’t visited Lycoming County this year, but he has stopped stop there twice before – on May 20, 2019, and on Oct. 31, 2020. Both rallies were at Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville.

Trump hosted a rally Wednesday at Riverfront Sports in Scranton.

Lycoming County and north-central Pennsylvania are overwhelmingly Republican turf.

Neither Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, nor her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, has appeared in north-central Pennsylvania.

Local Donald TrumpJD VanceKamala Harris
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News