Gov. Tim Walz to campaign Friday in Scranton

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will bring the Democratic presidential campaign to Scranton on Friday, according to an email from the campaign to supporters.

The campaign is billing the visit as a special "Friday Night Lights Rally," meant to highlight Walz’s years as an assistant football coach in Nebraska and Minnesota.

PA Dems' website says the event will take place in Scranton between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. but does not provide a specific location.

Walz’s visit Friday will be the first in Lackawanna County by either the governor or Harris. Harris’ husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, campaigned Monday in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, hosted a rally on Oct. 9 at Riverfront Sports in Scranton and on Aug. 17 at Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre Twp.

Harris hosted a rally Sept. 13 at Wilkes University.

Surrogates from both campaigns have been spending time in Northeast Pennsylvania over the past few weeks.

People interested in attending the Friday Night Lights Rally with Walz may RSVP here.

