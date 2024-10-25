Democrat supporters gather at Scranton Cultural Center ahead of campaign stop by Gov. Tim Walz

Jean Marie Benjamin stood in line outside the Scranton Cultural Center wearing a hat with the phrase “Dump Trump” on it.

“I'm a little bit nervous because, you know, we know what the other side is capable of,” Benjamin said.

She was talking about the Nov. 5 election outside of the Harris-Walz campaign’s first stop in Lackawanna County.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News Jean Marie Benjamin waits in line to hear Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speak in Scranton.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz landed at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport around 4:30 p.m. ahead of his speech at the cultural center.

The other side Benjamin is referring to is former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator J.D. Vance. Her blue shirt said “Vote for America. Vote Against Trump.”

Supporters of the Democratic ticket lined up in Scranton beginning around 2:30 p.m. Many wore Harris-Walz hats, including the now-iconic camouflage hat, and gear supporting the campaign.

Jay and Sheryl Sochoka wore dark blue football jerseys with "Harris" across their shoulders – then 47, the number of the next presidency – and "Walz" below.

The theme of Walz’s campaign stop is "Friday Night Lights," honoring his time as an assistant high school football coach.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News Jay and Sheryl Sochoka, of Covington Twp., wait outside the Scranton Cultural Center to hear Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speak.

The couple from Covington Twp. was upset when President Joe Biden announced he would not seek a second term. Jay found Sheryl crying.

“Then … we were ecstatic when he endorsed the vice president,” Jay said.

They’ve been canvassing for the ticket and said so far people have been nice and many have already cast their ballots through the mail.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News Members of the Teamsters Local 776 drove up from Camp Hill, Pa., to show support for the Harris-Walz campaign stop in Scranton.

Ann Connell and her sister, Kathleen Norton, say the Harris Walz ticket will bring civility back to the country. This is their second time seeing the governor, who is Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate. The sisters from Scranton attended a rally in Bethlehem in September.

“There's lower classes, middle class here, all around us, it's all middle class. And so I think that that would be the benefit of this area,” Connell said.

Chris Darko from Clarks Summit worries about the future of reproductive health if Trump is to win another term.

“She is going to be working for everybody, not just, you know, one party. I think she's gonna really help this country move along in the right direction,” said Darko.

Zoe Powers, 18, from Tunkhannock, is voting for the Harris-Walz ticket in her first general election on Nov. 5.

“I think the voting is the best thing that we can do, no matter who you're going to vote for,” she said. “Not everybody has the same opportunities that we do, and if we don't exercise them now, who knows what will happen decades from now.”

She was eager to hear Walz speak.

“If you can get first hand knowledge and hear those people speaking, that's the best way to get your information,” she said.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Gov. Tim Walz speaks Friday evening at the Scranton Cultural Center.

According to campaign officials Walz was greeted at the airport by Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan, as well as "super volunteers" Joe Farley, Maryann Spellman Young, Michael Helbing, and Beatriz Mallory.

Walz was introduced at the cultural center by Scranton resident Susie Blum Connors, a women's health advocate and widow of former Scranton Mayor Jim Connors, who died in June.

'You love this country'

He ran onto the stage at 5:53 p.m., taking a moment and patting his heart.

“You came here because you love this country,” Walz told the crowd.

The rowdy crowd chanted, cheered and clapped for Walz and the speakers before him including: Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, state Sen. Marty Flynn and Teamster Leader Bill Hamilton.

“Pennsylvania you are the backstop of this campaign,” said Hamilton.

They focused on what they believe is at stake if former president Donald Trump is reelected, including family values and workers' rights.

Walz warned the crowd about a second term for Trump and compared him to a dictator.

The Trump of 2016 is not the Trump of today, he said. The guardrails that were up during his first term are down, said Walz.

“He’s surrounded himself now by lunatics,” he said.

Walz told the crowd there is one guardrail still available – “US.” He spoke until 6:32 p.m.

'He came from the working class'

Outside the cultural center after the speech, Asa Atherholt, of Center Moreland, said Walz is for the people.

“He came from the working class, it is time to see somebody in office like us,” he said.

Christian Stevens from Tunkhannock thought Walz’s speech was "phenomenal."

“Beginning to end,” he said.

Sandy Wixted and Sherry Flashman are from Boston.

“That was the best moment I've ever had with an elected official,” Wixted said.

“He was on fire. He was touching all the issues, his energy, his humor. We hadn't seen him like that before. So genuine,” Flashman added.

The governor’s sprawling, casual speech sprinkled with delicate curses, hit on policy plans and Democratic themes – social security, medicare, price gouging and the housing market, and freedoms for all people across the country.

“We’re going to talk about freedoms. Freedom from our children being shot dead in our schools,” he said, before discussing common sense gun policy reform.

That struck Vanessa Boulette from Wind Gap.

“The part that really made a difference to me was when he was talking about the freedom to keep our kids safe in schools,” said Boulette. “I thought it was a really powerful moment.”

Walz wrapped up his rally discussing reproductive freedoms.

“Women are dying because of these decisions they made, it’s absolutely immoral,” he said.

After the speech, Atherholt said he’s a proud gay man, who was raised by strong women.

“That is what's pushed me into overdrive to come, speak out, canvas,” he said.

Before wrapping up, Walz had a moment of self awareness.

“When we gather like this, I get it, we are preaching to the choir,” he said. “All of that has got to translate to that little sticker you put on that says ‘I voted’.”

And football euphemisms. It was a Friday Night Lights rally after all.

“Look, we got to finish strong,” he said. “It’s the fourth quarter. It’s going to be tight .. we have got the best team on the field.”

Check back for full coverage of Walz' speech from WVIA political reporter Borys Krawczeniuk.