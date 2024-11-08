Pa. health secretary encourages older residents in Lackawanna County to get vaccinated

Winter is coming.

With colder weather comes sicknesses. People spend more time indoors and increase the chance to spread viruses.

“Now is the time that we should be getting our flu, COVID and RSV vaccines," said Dr. Debra Bogen, Pennsylvania secretary of health.

Bogen was joined by Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich at the Taylor Community Center to encourage all citizens — especially older adults — to get the three vaccines before the holidays.

She said it's been a little over a month since respiratory virus season officially kicked off.

“When it comes to respiratory diseases, vaccine prevention is by far the best option," she said.

Bogen said vaccines boost the body's defenses against germs.

"Along with getting vaccinated, it's also important for people at increased risk of severe outcomes due to respiratory infections to make sure they test themselves at the first sign of illness," she said.

Since respiratory viruses share similar symptoms, testing helps find the best way to treat a viral infection, she said.

"It's really important to establish a relationship with your health care providers," added local pharmacist, Tom DePietro, owner of DePietro's Pharmacy in Dunmore.

He gave Bogen her flu vaccine after the event.

Kavulich highlighted why senior centers, like the one in Taylor, are so important.

"They are a hub of activity, vaccine clinics like this, activities, meals, all forms of information flowing out into the community from a central point ... where people come to put things aside, to work together, to talk about what they have in common," he said.

State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, a nurse by trade, also spoke at the event. DePietro gave her all three shots.

“Make sure you tell everybody that you know and encourage them to come out and do this. This is the time of year to do it," she said. "We don't want our loved ones to be sick, and we don't want them in the hospital.”

Kat Bolus / WVIA News State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski receives one of three vaccines ahead of the holiday season from local pharmacist Tom DePietro, owner of DePietro's Pharmacy in Dunmore.

Bogen provided tips, including:

