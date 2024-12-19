Longtime staffer to lead Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services

Kerry Browning will formally lead the Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services.

Browning has served as acting director of the office since January.

Lackawanna County Commissioners Bill Gaughan and Matt McGloin announced Browning's appointment on Thursday. It takes effect immediately.

Browning will be paid $130,000 annually, of which the state Department of Human Services will reimburse the county 80%, or $104,000, county officials said. That amount was approved Wednesday by Gaughan, McGloin, Commissioner Chris Chermak, and Controller Gary DiBileo, acting as the county's salary board.

"Under DHS rules, the position was eligible for a salary of up to $149,732. The commissioners settled on $130,000 after reviewing the salaries for OYFS directors in similar 3rd-class counties," according to a statement issued Thursday.

Browning's appointment also satisfies a key provision of a settlement agreement with DHS that requires the appointment of a director within 45 days, a release from the commissioners' office added.

That agreement, which was announced earlier this month, paved the way for the office to regain a full operating license from the state after operating on a series of provisional licenses for over a year.

The state Department of Human Services downgraded the agency on June 23, 2023 amid concerns about staffing and case management that were followed by a police investigation into the conduct of agency caseworkers and supervisors.

Gaughan and McGloin have been working with office staff to return the agency to full licensing since taking office in January.

“Matt and I made restoring OYFS one of our top priorities when we took office in January, and Kerry has delivered on an array of major initiatives to that end,” Gaughan said. “She has earned this appointment through performance, experience, and a deep commitment to helping some of the county’s most vulnerable children and families.”

Browning is the wife of Bill Browning, who was the county's director of health and human services — which oversees OYFS — prior to being terminated by the commissioners in January.

She is a Scranton Preparatory School graduate who holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Scranton and a master of social work degree from Widener University, county officials said.

Browning began her OYFS career as a caseworker in 1999, and was promoted to casework supervisor in 2003.

During her time with the agency Browning has served as the agency’s court and community services director and as its assistant administrator.

“I truly appreciate the commissioners’ faith in me to continue to lead this agency,” Browning said. “I have been committed to serving the children and families in this county for 25 years and will continue to do so with renewed enthusiasm. The county’s support of this agency and it’s dedicated, and hard-working staff allow us to continue to keep children safe and improve the lives of those in our community."

McGloin this month said the office’s entire staff totaled 60 people when he and Gaughan took over control of the county, but was up to 82 this month, including 14 new full time case workers who have "produced substantial progress in reducing the case referral backlog that was at the heart of the state license restrictions."

Browning said earlier this month that the new hires has improved morale at the agency.

“We have great confidence in Kerry’s ability to lead this agency because of what she already has accomplished under very difficult conditions,” McGloin said.

“Just as important, in terms of operations, is that she also has the confidence of the professional staff members as they perform the essential and difficult work of protecting children and improving lives.”

The current full license is for nine months, with the agency required to comply with a list of corrective corrective measures.