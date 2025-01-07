New Susquehanna County commissioner sworn in

Susquehanna County Commissioner Judy Herschel stepped down for a new position. Veteran and former educator Robert McNamara will serve out her term.

Herschel took the executive director position at Trehab Community Action Partnership. The organization, based in Montrose, serves six counties in Northern Pennsylvania.

Susquehanna County President Judge Jason Legg appointed McNamara. He is a Democrat. The term ends on Dec. 31, 2027.

McNamara — a Susquehanna resident — is a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the PA Army National Guard. He was superintendent of the Blue Ridge School District until his retirement in 2008. McNamara is currently the vice president of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees and treasurer of the group’s northeast chapter.

— Kat Bolus