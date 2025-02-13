EVENTFUL: Valentine’s Day events, Winterfest and more to love this weekend

Love is in the air and there are plenty of things to do with your sweetheart this weekend.



'Scranton has Heart' at Garden of Cedar

A community garden in Scranton is full of red hearts, each with a devotion submitted by members of the public.

The annual “Scranton has heart” campaign started in 2023 to add a vibrant display to the neighborhood.

Messages were submitted through an online forum, and volunteers hand wrote them on hundreds of hearts.

The display will remain in the park through March 1. The garden was founded by Frank Dubas in 2018.

Facebook / Garden of Cedar Hundreds of personal messages are on display for the annual "Scranton has heart" campaign

Scranton has heart

Garden of Cedar

715 Cedar Ave., Scranton

For the Love of Animals art exhibit open house

An art exhibit with animal-inspired work created by 12 Carbon County artists is on display at Within Harmony through the end of the month. The Lehighton business hosts community events and offers holistic therapy treatments.

An open house this Saturday will bring artists, animal lovers and the like together to see the exhibit with free hot cocoa and cookies.

Within Harmony The animal-inspired art exhibit in Lehighton features the work of 12 area artists.

An open house will be held for the animal-inspired art exhibit at Within Harmony Saturday.

A holistic vet, Dr. Lisa Fiorenza, will discuss holistic animal care at 1 p.m.

Representatives from the Carbon County animal shelter will be there to talk about dogs available for adoption, and a basket raffle will be held to benefit the shelter.

Phoenix Fire Photography and Design will take pet photos and sell pet-related items with 20% of the proceeds donated to the shelter.

The Great Backyard Bird Count

The Great Backyard Bird Count begins Friday, Feb. 14, and ends Monday, Feb. 17. The citizen-scientist project engages the community to track bird migrations.

The bird count asks that people spare 15 minutes to observe all the birds they see anywhere — in a backyard, a parking lot or at a park. Observations should be documented on the eBird app or website or the Merlin Bird ID app. Both platforms are run by Cornell.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News A woodpecker visits the feeder outside Bob Davis' home in South Abington Twp., Lackawanna County.

In conjunction with the bird count and Lackawanna County's "Shelter for All," Penn State Extension Master Gardeners and Lackawanna County PA 4-H are hosting an "Avian Adventures" event on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Abington Community Library. People of all ages are invited to learn about bird species and habitats and make bird-themed creations.

The library will also host an interactive art workshop led by Brian Tresca, Expressive Arts Facilitator, to learn about John James Audubon, the artist who inspired the Audubon Society. Guests will create a bird-themed painting. Art experience not needed. The cost is $25 and registration is required.

For other bird activities, visit https://lclshome.org/event/.



Stroudsburg Winterfest

“ Zoo on Ice ” is the theme for this year’s event, which will feature ice sculptures all over downtown Stroudsburg.

Facebook / Snowmen of Stroudsburg The Snowmen of Stroudsburg are scattered throughout downtown from November to February.

Ice carving demonstrations will take place at Courthouse Square, and there will be a scavenger hunt.

Themed activities, story time and warming stations will be set up at various locations, and local businesses will offer special discounts.

The Snowmen of Stroudsburg are on display around town until Feb. 21, an annual tradition that showcases local artists and invites people to vote for their favorite online .

Stroudsburg Winterfest: Zoo on Ice

Sat., Feb. 15

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Downtown Stroudsburg

Other events: