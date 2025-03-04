Scranton teachers, community members march to oppose federal education cuts, changes

Jennifer Telesco sees the impact of federal funding in her Scranton classroom daily.

Her students receive extra math and reading support from specialists. Children new to the United States learn English. Hungry students are guaranteed a free lunch.

The John Adams Elementary School teacher was one of more than 150 people who marched in downtown Scranton after school on Tuesday, angry about the possible elimination of the U.S. Department of Education and concerned about the programs it administers.

“It would be a detriment to our entire district, to our students, our families, our communities,” she said.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Cecilia Thomas, Calin McCormick and Mackenzie McCormick look over the side of a wall to watch Tuesday's rally.

The Scranton teachers joined American Federation of Teachers locals from across the country in holding a “March 4 Education” on Tuesday.

Starting outside the Scranton School District Administration Building, the group marched down North Washington Avenue to Lackawanna County Courthouse Square. Marchers included teachers, support staff, administrators, school board directors and other community members.

“Elon Musk has got to go …” the teachers chanted, referring to the world's richest man and an adviser to President Donald Trump. Musk leads the new Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Cuts have included $900 million for federal education research.

The march came the day after the Senate confirmed Linda McMahon as the new secretary of the U.S. Department of Education. The Trump administration has made it clear it wants to dismantle the department, in favor of more state control. In a statement after McMahon’s confirmation, Trump said she will “fight tirelessly to expand choice” and will "empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World."

1 of 3 — 03042025_Teachers002.jpg Brian Carey holds his daughter Emmerson, 9, on his shoulders during the March 4 Education rally in Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — 03042025_Teachers003.jpg Teachers and community members protest the Trump administration's plans to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — 03042025_Teachers005.jpg Protesters are reflected in the glasses of Scranton School Board President Ty Holmes as he addresses the rally. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Teachers worry about the future of federal Title funding, which helps pay for math and reading specialists and smaller class sizes. They also worry about the rights of students with disabilities, with the department responsible for overseeing the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

The Scranton School District's 2025 budget includes about $10 million in federal funding.

The crowd in Scranton gathered in front of the John Mitchell statue, honoring the labor leader who led the Anthracite Coal Strike in 1902. Signs held by marchers included “No future for ignorance” and “Stop the billionaire takeover.”

Rosemary Boland, president of the Scranton Federation of Teachers, called the march part of “defending democracy.”

“I think an awful lot of Americans voted for this man in Washington, thinking he was going to do right by them. And little by little by little, he is really crushing those folks, because they're average Americans, just working class Americans, just like all the rest of us,” she said. “OK, so you voted. You realize now it's not what you thought. So just start standing up for the rights of all Americans, and don't let them take advantage of us. We cannot allow it. We can't roll over. That's how dictatorships start.”