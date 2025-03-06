EVENTFUL: March on with St. Patrick’s Day parades in NEPA

It’s parade season in NEPA, and there is no shortage of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the region. Get your green on and say sláinte (Gaelic for cheers) because everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.



Scranton

The Scranton St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off Saturday as the region’s largest celebration of Irish heritage. Lackawanna County has the most Irish ancestry in Pennsylvania, according to U.S. Census data .

The day of events will start with Parade Day Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter at 10 a.m., and the Brian P. Kelly Memorial race at 11 a.m.

The parade begins at 11:45 a.m. at Mulberry St. and Wyoming Ave. Streets downtown will close at 9:30 a.m.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Gene Reed paints the green line on Wyoming Ave Tuesday for the upcoming St. Patricks Parade.

Philadelphia Eagles Coach Vic Fangio, a native of Dunmore, will march in the parade this year.

John Madden has been named Grand Marshal and the Cooper family of Cooper’s Seafood House will be the Honorary Grand Marshals. They will march in the first division of the parade, along with the parade committee, the Society of Irish Women, the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Lackawanna County, and the Greater Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band.

Bagpiper Tony Gaynor says while they look serious, they have a lot of fun.

Facebook / Greater Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band The Greater Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band has been performing locally for 30 years.

“Originating through the Scottish military, [pipe bands] definitely have that reputation,” he said. “When we’re at practices it’s really just a group of friends, family getting together to be able to spend time doing something we all enjoy.”

The Black Diamonds celebrates 30 years this year. The band will march in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre’s parades this weekend, as well as in Milford and Stroudsburg later this month.

Scranton St. Patrick's Day Parade

Sat., Mar. 8

11:45 a.m.

Wilkes-Barre

The 45th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Wilkes-Barre is Sunday at 2 p.m. at the intersection of South and South Main Streets.

About 100 groups will make their way along South Main Street, including Irish dancers, several pipe bands and giant balloons.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Captain Mike Boyle was named Grand Marshal.

Roads will be closed downtown from noon to 4 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick's Day Parade

Sun., Mar. 9

2 p.m.

Milford

Pike County's St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for Sun., March 16, at 2 p.m.

The event was established last year, and organizers say the 2025 parade will be bigger.

Brian and Bernadette O’Donnell are this year’s Grand Marshals. They are from Donegal, Northern Ireland, and moved to Milford in 1995.

The parade begins at the corner of Ann St. and 5th St.

Facebook / Greater Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band Several pipe bands, including the Black Diamonds, marched in the 2024 Milford St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Milford St. Patrick's Day Parade

Sunday, Mar. 16

2 p.m.

Stroudsburg

The month of Irish celebration will conclude with the 2025 Pocono Irish-American Club St. Patrick’s Day Parade Mar. 23 in Stroudsburg.

The parade begins at Stroudsburg High School at 1:15 p.m.

Paula Fitzpatrick has been named this year's Grand Marshal. She is from County Kildare, Ireland and has lived in the Poconos since the early 2000s. She is the owner of Fitzpatrick Irish Gifts, located on Main St. in Stroudsburg.