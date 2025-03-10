PHOTO FOCUS: Luck of the Irish takes over Northeast Pennsylvania this month

First Pittston.

Then Scranton.

Followed by Wilkes-Barre.

Annual St. Patrick Day Parades took over cities throughout the region beginning on March 1.

Missed the first three? There will be two more parades this month.

Milford's second annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is Sunday, March 16, beginning at 2 p.m. The parade begins at the corner of Ann and 5th streets.

And the 2025 Pocono Irish-American Club St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on on March 23 in Stroudsburg. The celebration begins at Stroudsburg High School at 1:15 p.m.

1 of 14 — bw.jpg Bagpipers march in the annual Scranton St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 8. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 14 — color.jpg A local marching band participates in the annual Scranton St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 8. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 14 — irish001.jpg An Irish flag complete with a shamrock waves in Wilkes-Barre's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 9. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 14 — irish2.jpg A young boy rides a bus during Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 9. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 14 — irish3.jpg Children have fun during Wilkes-Barre's 45th St. Patrick Day Parade on Sunday, March 9. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 14 — irish4.jpg A woman carries a puppet during Wilkes-Barre's St. Patrick's Day Parade. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 14 — irish5.jpg Wilkes-Barre held its 45th St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 9. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 14 — irish6.jpg Children watch the 45th Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick's Parade from behind a barrier. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 9 of 14 — irish7.jpg A leprechaun floats along Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 10 of 14 — irish10.jpg A bagpiper plays in Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 11 of 14 — irish11.jpg Children watch along the parade route in Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 12 of 14 — irish14.jpg A parade day celebrant sports an orange beard during Wilkes-Barre annual parade marking the Irish holiday. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 13 of 14 — irish16.jpg A Wilkes-Barre police officer sports a green beaded necklace during the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 9. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 14 of 14 — pryor1.jpg A band marches in Wilkes-Barre's St. Patrick's Day Parade. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Since around the 9th or 10th century, the Irish have observed a Roman Catholic Feast Day honoring St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland and its national apostle. The saint is credited with bringing Christianity to the Irish people.

St. Patrick's Day is a religious and cultural holiday that will be celebrated around the world on Monday, March 17.