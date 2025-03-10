100 WVIA Way
PHOTO FOCUS: Luck of the Irish takes over Northeast Pennsylvania this month

WVIA | By Aimee Dilger | WVIA News Contributor
Published March 10, 2025 at 4:07 PM EDT
Dancers were among the many performers included in Wilkes-Barre's St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Dancers were among the many performers included in Wilkes-Barre's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

First Pittston.
Then Scranton.
Followed by Wilkes-Barre.

Annual St. Patrick Day Parades took over cities throughout the region beginning on March 1.

Missed the first three? There will be two more parades this month.

Milford's second annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is Sunday, March 16, beginning at 2 p.m. The parade begins at the corner of Ann and 5th streets.

And the 2025 Pocono Irish-American Club St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on on March 23 in Stroudsburg. The celebration begins at Stroudsburg High School at 1:15 p.m.

Bagpipers march in the annual Scranton St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 8.
A local marching band participates in the annual Scranton St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 8.
An Irish flag complete with a shamrock waves in Wilkes-Barre's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 9.
A young boy rides a bus during Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 9.
Children have fun during Wilkes-Barre's 45th St. Patrick Day Parade on Sunday, March 9.
A woman carries a puppet during Wilkes-Barre's St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Wilkes-Barre held its 45th St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 9.
Children watch the 45th Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick's Parade from behind a barrier.
A leprechaun floats along Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.
A bagpiper plays in Wilkes-Barre.
Children watch along the parade route in Wilkes-Barre.
A parade day celebrant sports an orange beard during Wilkes-Barre annual parade marking the Irish holiday.
A Wilkes-Barre police officer sports a green beaded necklace during the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 9.
A band marches in Wilkes-Barre's St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Since around the 9th or 10th century, the Irish have observed a Roman Catholic Feast Day honoring St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland and its national apostle. The saint is credited with bringing Christianity to the Irish people.

St. Patrick's Day is a religious and cultural holiday that will be celebrated around the world on Monday, March 17.

A man transformed his beard into the colors of the Irish Flag at Wilkes-Barre's 45th St. Patrick's Day Parade.
A man transformed his beard into the colors of the Irish Flag at Wilkes-Barre's 45th St. Patrick's Day Parade.
