PHOTO FOCUS: Luck of the Irish takes over Northeast Pennsylvania this month

Bagpipers march in the annual Scranton St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 8.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 14 — color.jpg
A local marching band participates in the annual Scranton St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 8.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 14 — irish001.jpg
An Irish flag complete with a shamrock waves in Wilkes-Barre's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 9.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
4 of 14 — irish2.jpg
A young boy rides a bus during Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 9.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
5 of 14 — irish3.jpg
Children have fun during Wilkes-Barre's 45th St. Patrick Day Parade on Sunday, March 9.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
6 of 14 — irish4.jpg
A woman carries a puppet during Wilkes-Barre's St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
7 of 14 — irish5.jpg
Wilkes-Barre held its 45th St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 9.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
8 of 14 — irish6.jpg
Children watch the 45th Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick's Parade from behind a barrier.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
9 of 14 — irish7.jpg
A leprechaun floats along Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
10 of 14 — irish10.jpg
A bagpiper plays in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
11 of 14 — irish11.jpg
Children watch along the parade route in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
12 of 14 — irish14.jpg
A parade day celebrant sports an orange beard during Wilkes-Barre annual parade marking the Irish holiday.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
13 of 14 — irish16.jpg
A Wilkes-Barre police officer sports a green beaded necklace during the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 9.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
14 of 14 — pryor1.jpg
A band marches in Wilkes-Barre's St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Since around the 9th or 10th century, the Irish have observed a Roman Catholic Feast Day honoring St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland and its national apostle. The saint is credited with bringing Christianity to the Irish people.
St. Patrick's Day is a religious and cultural holiday that will be celebrated around the world on Monday, March 17.