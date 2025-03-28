'Resource Rally' brings food, water, other essentials to Hazleton area families amid rising costs, economic concerns

More than 400 local families received a lifeline of food, water, and essential resources Thursday during a large-scale "Resource Rally" hosted by Niagara Cares, Feed the Children and the Hazleton Integration Project (HIP).

Live music and dance, while volunteers from Niagara Bottling’s Hazleton plant, HIP and other local organizations distributed family kits packed with shelf-stable food, household items, and bottled water — each package designed to support a family of four.

“What you’re seeing here is hundreds of families receiving food, water, hygiene products, and additional resources that are so necessary — especially now, when people are struggling with inflation, high rent, and grocery prices,” HIP Executive Director Rossanna Gabriel said.

HIP is "a community-based effort that seeks to unite the people of many different cultures who call Hazleton home," according to its website, with a focus on early childhood development and community outreach.

Robert Collado / WVIA News Hazleton Integration Project Executive Director Rossanna Gabriel speaks during Thursday's 'Resource Rally' at the Hazleton Integration Project Center on East 4th Street in the city.

Held at the Hazleton Integration Project Center on East 4th Street, Thursday's event was a vibrant display of compassion and unity.

“This isn’t just about handing out supplies; it’s about lifting our community … showing families that they matter, that they’re seen, and that they’re supported,” Gabriel said.

With nearly 26% of Hazleton residents living below the poverty line, the event sought to directly address the burdens of food insecurity, rising costs of living, and economic instability that many in the community face daily.

"Feed the Children, Niagara Bottling, and the Hazleton Integration Project joined forces to help hundreds of families who truly need the support right now,” said state Sen. David Argall (R-Schuylkill). “This 'Resource Rally' is about easing that burden — even if just for a little while — and letting families know they’re not alone.”

Volunteers from around the community — including children, seniors, and staff from Niagara’s Hazleton plant — packed and distributed kits to local families.

The rally opened with remarks from key community leaders and partners.

1 of 2 — Hazleton4.jpg Gathered at Thursday's 'Resource Rally,' from left: Clara Garcia (Violence Prevention Coordinator- Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton), Chris Pavlick (Executive Assistant to Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat), Chet Jones (Director of GIK Partnerships-Feed the Children), James Montone (Hazle Township Supervisor), Jaime Colbert Niagara Water Co., Brian Uplinger (Hazleton Area School District Superintendent), Bob Curry (Founding President of HIP Center), Diana Colon (Bilingual Administrative Assistant to Mayor Cusat), Ariela Colon and Denise Kapes (staff members for state Rep. Dane Watro) Christine Galuska (Special Projects Manager, Mayor Cusat’s Office). Robert Collado / WVIA News 2 of 2 — Hazleton3.jpg Volunteers with Niagara Cares, the charitable division of Niagara Bottling, smile during Thursday's 'Resource Rally' in Hazleton. Robert Collado / WVIA News

“This partnership means hope for our families,” Gabriel said. “When organizations like Niagara and Feed the Children step in, it reminds our community that we are not alone.”

Families began lining up before 10 a.m., many expressing deep gratitude for the support. The atmosphere was filled with both relief and celebration — a tangible sense of care and dignity being restored to those who need it most as food prices continue to climb and economic pressures mount.

"Today’s event is just … it’s amazing," HIP volunteer Amparo Rosario said. "Seeing so many people come together — different backgrounds, different stories — all united by a need and a desire to help."