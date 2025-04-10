EVENTFUL: Easter egg hunts for all are ready to roll this weekend
It's a good weekend to hop around looking for Easter eggs. Read on for the Central PA Pretzelfest, the Electric City Tattoo Convention and other events this weekend.
Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt in Wayne Co.
A massive egg hunt is planned for the Wallenpaupack area Saturday at 10 a.m., organized by Wallenpaupack Church with help from the community.
Volunteers worked since January to fill 25,000 eggs. Nearly 500 people are registered and counting.
In addition to candy, eggs will be filled with larger prizes, including gift cards and free Railriders tickets.
“It’s all community donations,” said Jackie Warring, outreach director at Wallenpaupack Church. “We have 461 children right now who are signed up. There is no limit, everybody is welcome. We encourage everybody to come and be a part of the fun.”
The egg hunt will be done in different age categories, from 2 and under to 14-18 years old.
A rain date is set for April 19. Warring says the church will update their Facebook page on Friday if it chooses to postpone the event.
Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt
Sat., Apr 12
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Bingham Park
1 Main Ave., Hawley
Adult Easter Egg Hunt in Carbon Co.
An egg hunt just for 21+ will be held Saturday night at the Lehighton Outdoor Center.
The hunt will kick off at 8 p.m., Saturday, rain or shine.
Babmi Elsasser is the community operations director for the Lehighton Downtown Initiative. She says they’re hosting this event for the first time to raise funds for revitalization projects around the borough.
“The eggs are glow in the dark,” she explained. “We are asking people to bring maybe a bag or an Easter basket or something to collect their eggs in.”
Prizes will include adult beverages, household items, gift cards and tickets to LDI’s upcoming Wine on the River event. Tickets are $10.
Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Sat., Apr. 12
8 p.m.
Lehighton Outdoor Center
123 Lehigh Dr., Lehighton
Beeping Egg Hunt in Wilkes-Barre
Blind and visually impaired children will search for special plastic eggs in a beeping egg hunt hosted by Northeast Sight Services in partnership with Community Services for Sight.
The eggs were assembled by local bomb squads and donated to Northeast Sight Services.
The event is hosted at the Holiday Inn East Mountain in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m.
Beeping Egg Hunt
Sat., Apr. 12
12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Holiday Inn Wilkes-Barre — East Mountain
600 Wildflower Dr., Wilkes-Barre
More Easter events:
- An Easter Bunny Extravaganza will be held at Coffee Inclusive on Saturday at 10 a.m.
- Back Mountain Harvest Church will host an Easter Carnival Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m at the Rock Rec Sports Complex.
- Fellowship Church in Dallas will host a Kid’s Easter Festival Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Bunny Photos will be offered at Dallas High School on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $5 and will benefit the Dallas Girls’ Soccer Team.
- LCBC Church in Dickson City will host a Glow Egg Hunt Friday at 6 p.m.
- Time 2 Talk Therapy Services in Lehighton will host an Sensory Friendly Egg Hunt on Sunday at 10 a.m.
Other events:
- The West Art Fair will be held at West Scranton High School Sat. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homemade items and fine art will be sold at this vendor event, and there will be activities for kids and live entertainment.
- The American Ukrainian Veterans Association of Lackawanna County will host an Easter Ham and Kielbasa Raffle Sun. from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be 15 raffle rounds and winners will walk away with a 10 lb. ham and two rings of kielbasa.
- The 2025 Old Forge Historical Society Open House is scheduled for Sat. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the former St. Lawrence Church Hall, 602 S. Main St.
- The Central PA Pretzel Festival will be held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Sat. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Electric City Tattoo Convention will be held all weekend at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center. Roughly 200 tattoo artists will be there to ink people up.