EVENTFUL: Easter egg hunts for all are ready to roll this weekend

It's a good weekend to hop around looking for Easter eggs. Read on for the Central PA Pretzelfest, the Electric City Tattoo Convention and other events this weekend.



Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt in Wayne Co.

A massive egg hunt is planned for the Wallenpaupack area Saturday at 10 a.m., organized by Wallenpaupack Church with help from the community.

Wallenpaupack Church Kids run at the start of an Egg Hunt previously hosted by Wallenpaupack Church.

Volunteers worked since January to fill 25,000 eggs. Nearly 500 people are registered and counting.

In addition to candy, eggs will be filled with larger prizes, including gift cards and free Railriders tickets.

“It’s all community donations,” said Jackie Warring, outreach director at Wallenpaupack Church. “We have 461 children right now who are signed up. There is no limit, everybody is welcome. We encourage everybody to come and be a part of the fun.”

The egg hunt will be done in different age categories, from 2 and under to 14-18 years old.

A rain date is set for April 19. Warring says the church will update their Facebook page on Friday if it chooses to postpone the event.

Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt

Sat., Apr 12

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Bingham Park

1 Main Ave., Hawley

Adult Easter Egg Hunt in Carbon Co.

An egg hunt just for 21+ will be held Saturday night at the Lehighton Outdoor Center.

The hunt will kick off at 8 p.m., Saturday, rain or shine.

Babmi Elsasser is the community operations director for the Lehighton Downtown Initiative. She says they’re hosting this event for the first time to raise funds for revitalization projects around the borough.

“The eggs are glow in the dark,” she explained. “We are asking people to bring maybe a bag or an Easter basket or something to collect their eggs in.”

Prizes will include adult beverages, household items, gift cards and tickets to LDI’s upcoming Wine on the River event. Tickets are $10.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt

Sat., Apr. 12

8 p.m.

Lehighton Outdoor Center

123 Lehigh Dr., Lehighton

Northeast Sight Services A child searches for beeping eggs at a previous egg hunt hosted by Northeast Sight Services.

Beeping Egg Hunt in Wilkes-Barre

Blind and visually impaired children will search for special plastic eggs in a beeping egg hunt hosted by Northeast Sight Services in partnership with Community Services for Sight.

The eggs were assembled by local bomb squads and donated to Northeast Sight Services.

The event is hosted at the Holiday Inn East Mountain in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m.

Beeping Egg Hunt

Sat., Apr. 12

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Holiday Inn Wilkes-Barre — East Mountain

600 Wildflower Dr., Wilkes-Barre

More Easter events:

An Easter Bunny Extravaganza will be held at Coffee Inclusive on Saturday at 10 a.m.

will be held at Coffee Inclusive on Saturday at 10 a.m. Back Mountain Harvest Church will host an Easter Carnival Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m at the Rock Rec Sports Complex.

Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m at the Rock Rec Sports Complex. Fellowship Church in Dallas will host a Kid’s Easter Festival Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Bunny Photos will be offered at Dallas High School on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $5 and will benefit the Dallas Girls’ Soccer Team.

will be offered at Dallas High School on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $5 and will benefit the Dallas Girls’ Soccer Team. LCBC Church in Dickson City will host a Glow Egg Hunt Friday at 6 p.m.

Time 2 Talk Therapy Services in Lehighton will host an Sensory Friendly Egg Hunt on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Other events: