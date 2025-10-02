Dalton police officer stabbed while responding to domestic dispute

A Dalton Borough police officer suffered stab wounds Wednesday night after responding to a report of a domestic dispute in Factoryville.

Devan Fenton, 37, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.

Officer Ricky Stevens responded to a home on College Avenue in Factoryville, Wyoming County, at about 6:30 p.m. Fenton's ex-partner had called 911 and reported that he had threatened her.

When Stevens arrived, he removed a gun from the home and spoke to Fenton. When the officer allowed Fenton to get a drink from the kitchen, Fenton grabbed a steak knife and held it to his own throat. The officer deployed his taser, but Fenton then rushed toward the officer with the knife, according to a criminal complaint.

Fenton attacked the officer with the knife, resulting in stab wounds to the Stevens' face, hands and arms, according to police. Fenton tried to take the officer's gun, while stating "I'm going to kill you."

A bystander rushed into the residence and put Fenton in a chokehold, police said.

Tunkhannock Township Police and state police arrived on scene and took Fenton into custody. Stevens was transported to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

Fenton remains in the Wyoming County Correctional Facility, with bail denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.