Columbia County community rallies around family of 'loving' boy found in Susquehanna River

A cousin of a 7-year-old Columbia County boy found drowned has started a GoFundMe for his family.

By Monday morning, the GoFundMe for Aiden Ha's family had raised more than $28,000.

“For those who didn’t have the joy of knowing Aiden — he was a loving, playful and bright 6-year-old boy with autism who brought endless light and laughter to everyone around him. Aiden’s pure heart and joyful spirit touched everyone he met,” cousin Kelly Pham Blessinger, of Allentown, wrote in the GoFundMe appeal. “His sudden passing is an unimaginable loss that none of us could have prepared for.”

The Scott Twp. boy went missing Saturday about 9:20 a.m. and drowned in the Susquehanna River, authorities said.

His body was spotted only half a mile south of the family’s home about 12:30 p.m. Sunday by state police in a helicopter, County Coroner Jeremy Reese said in a news release.

The drowning was accidental, Reese said.

The boy lived in the 2900 block of Old Berwick Road. An underwater search team recovered his body.

“Unfortunately, we did not have the turn out we had all hoped for,” Scott Twp. police said in a Facebook post. “(Aiden’s) body has been recovered in the river and his family has been notified. We are deeply saddened with this outcome, and all of our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Police thanked searchers who volunteered to help look for the boy.