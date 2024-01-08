Plunge for the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania

The Special Olympics of Pennsylvania is asking supporters to get bold and get cold.

The organization’s inaugural Northeast Polar Plunge will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, at Montage Mountain Resorts in Scranton. The event also features a Plunge Town that includes music, yard games, fun competitions and other activities.

Polar Plunges are one of the organization’s largest fundraisers. All money raised will help provide hundreds of athletes in the region with funds for travel, uniform purchases, equipment and more.

Cost is $50 for adults and $25 for children and college students with a valid ID. Check-in and in-person registration for the plunge opens at 12 noon. Plunging begins at 2 p.m.

For more details or to register online, visit NortheastPlunge.org.