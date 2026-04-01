State funding announced for Horton Street improvement projects in Wilkes-Barre

The city of Wilkes-Barre announced a $150,000 state grant for repairs on Horton Street, where two sinkholes opened last summer.

The Horton Street Infrastructure Improvements Project involves upgrading more than 100-year-old sanitary and stormwater infrastructure systems. Two sinkholes opened on Horton Street last summer due to a water leak and sanitary sewer collapse.

The improvement projects are expected to cost $1,682,590 in total.

The funding, announced Wednesday by Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, comes from the Keystone Community Initiative Program through Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development.

— Haley O'Brien