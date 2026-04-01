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State funding announced for Horton Street improvement projects in Wilkes-Barre

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published April 1, 2026 at 1:19 PM EDT
Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown stands near a sinkhole that opened Wednesday afternoon, June 25, on Horton Street in the city. Repairs could take several days, Brown said, and streets around the hole will be closed to all but residents in the meanwhile.
Roger DuPuis
/
WVIA News
Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown stands near a sinkhole that opened on Horton Street in 2025. The road was closed for repairs for four months.

The city of Wilkes-Barre announced a $150,000 state grant for repairs on Horton Street, where two sinkholes opened last summer.

The Horton Street Infrastructure Improvements Project involves upgrading more than 100-year-old sanitary and stormwater infrastructure systems. Two sinkholes opened on Horton Street last summer due to a water leak and sanitary sewer collapse.

The improvement projects are expected to cost $1,682,590 in total.

The funding, announced Wednesday by Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, comes from the Keystone Community Initiative Program through Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development.

— Haley O'Brien
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News Briefs Wilkes-BarreLuzerne CountyHorton Street
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