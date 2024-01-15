Free veterans services available Friday

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Mobile Veterans Center (MVC) will visit Dallas on Friday, Jan. 19.

The MVC provides free outreach and counseling services to veterans and their families.

The 38-foot mobile center will be in the parking lot of the Dallas Shopping Center, 1 Tunkhannock Highway, Dallas, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.

Trained personnel will be on hand to provide a variety of services, including individual, marital, family and bereavement counseling; medical referrals; assistance in applying for VA benefits; employment guidance and referrals; alcohol and drug assessments and referrals; and information and referrals to community resources.

Veterans in need of individual counseling should schedule an appointment by contacting 570-344-2676.

The center, which features two private counseling rooms, satellite communication and Internet service with VA Medical Centers and video conferencing and tele-health capabilities, is wheelchair lift and handicapped accessible.

The U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs sponsors the MVC program to reach veterans in underserved areas.

For more details, contact, call state Rep. Mike Cabell’s office at 570-675-6000.