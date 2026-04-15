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ArtScene with Erika Funke

"A Man Called Branch"; Marjorie Maddox; April 15 2026

Published April 15, 2026 at 6:53 PM EDT
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Award-winning writer Marjorie Maddox from Williamsport, Professor Emerita
of English & Creative Writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth
University, speaking with us about,
and reading from, her new middle-grade biography, A Man Named Branch: 
The True Story of Baseball's Great Experiment, recently released by
Sunbury Press (sunburypress.com).
Marjorie Maddox is available for readings & workshops. For more
information about her work: www.marjoriemaddox.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke