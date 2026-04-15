"A Man Called Branch"; Marjorie Maddox; April 15 2026
Award-winning writer Marjorie Maddox from Williamsport, Professor Emerita
of English & Creative Writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth
University, speaking with us about,
and reading from, her new middle-grade biography, A Man Named Branch:
The True Story of Baseball's Great Experiment, recently released by
Sunbury Press (sunburypress.com).
Marjorie Maddox is available for readings & workshops. For more
information about her work: www.marjoriemaddox.org/