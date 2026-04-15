"A Man Called Branch"; Marjorie Maddox; April 15 2026

Award-winning writer Marjorie Maddox from Williamsport, Professor Emerita

of English & Creative Writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth

University, speaking with us about,

and reading from, her new middle-grade biography, A Man Named Branch:

The True Story of Baseball's Great Experiment, recently released by

Sunbury Press (sunburypress.com).

Marjorie Maddox is available for readings & workshops. For more

information about her work: www.marjoriemaddox.org/