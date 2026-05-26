2nd Annual Pottsville Film Festival; Joe Whelski; Richard Kline; May 26 2026

Joe Whelski, Filmmaker, Pottsville native and Festival Director,

and Richard Kline, actor, director and educator, speaking about

the Second Annual Pottsville Film Festival running from Friday,

May 29 through Sunday, May 31, 2026, featuring at least 70

films from around the country and abroad. There will be a

comedy workshop with Richard Kline, well-known for his

long-standing membership in the cast of "Three's Company."

The workshop will take place at 10:30 on Saturday morning

(5/30) at the Majestic Theater, and there will also be

a Q & A with Kline from 4:00 to 6:00 at the Chopping Block,

370 S. Centre Street.

Most of the films will be screened at the Majestic Theater,

209 N. Center Street in Pottsville, but some will be presented

at the Chopping Block. For all the details, www.majestictheater.net

