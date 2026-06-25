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ArtScene with Erika Funke

"Amerigo" on WVIA TV; David McCourt; Julie McCourt; June 25 2026

Published June 25, 2026 at 6:28 PM EDT
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David McCourt and Julie McCourt, producers of the new PBS documentary titled, "Amerigo," asking the question of everyday Americans, "What does the American
Dream mean today?"
"Amerigo" will be broadcast on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 7:00 pm
on WVIA TV and it will be followed at 8:30 by, "Amerigo in NEPA:
A Community Town Hall," recorded by WVIA at the Geisinger
Commonwealth School of Medicine. For more information:
www.wvia.org/
To add comments on the American Dream to the dedicated
website : www.AD250.com/

ArtScene with Erika Funke