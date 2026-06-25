NEPA Philharmonic: America 250; Chason Goldschmitz; June 24 2026
Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the
Northeastern PA Philharmonic, speaking about
the special America250 performances scheduled
into August 2026. There will be free concerts by
the full orchestra under Melisse Brunet at
Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton
on Friday, July 3rd at 7:30, culminating in
a complete display of fireworks. The same
program with the full orchestra will be
presented on Saturday, July 4th at 7:30 pm
in Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre with fireworks
at the conclusion. For a complete listing
of all of the performances by the orchestra,
check the website at www.nepaphil.org/
or call the office at 570-270-4444