NEPA Philharmonic: America 250; Chason Goldschmitz; June 24 2026

Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the

Northeastern PA Philharmonic, speaking about

the special America250 performances scheduled

into August 2026. There will be free concerts by

the full orchestra under Melisse Brunet at

Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton

on Friday, July 3rd at 7:30, culminating in

a complete display of fireworks. The same

program with the full orchestra will be

presented on Saturday, July 4th at 7:30 pm

in Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre with fireworks

at the conclusion. For a complete listing

of all of the performances by the orchestra,

check the website at www.nepaphil.org/

or call the office at 570-270-4444

