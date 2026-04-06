NEWS VOICES: Previewing ballot challenges and contested races ahead of the 2026 Primary Election

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA politics reporter Borys Krawczeniuk joins host Sarah Scinto for a preview of the upcoming 2026 primary election.

Their conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: