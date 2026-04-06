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NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: Previewing ballot challenges and contested races ahead of the 2026 Primary Election

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Sarah Scinto
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WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

This week, WVIA politics reporter Borys Krawczeniuk joins host Sarah Scinto for a preview of the upcoming 2026 primary election.

Their conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below:

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NEWS VOICES News VoicesPrimary electionElection 2026
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News