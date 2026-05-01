100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: Catholic school in Williamsport will start four-day school week

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:50 PM EDT
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

A catholic school in Williamsport will be the first in the region to start a four-day school week - starting this fall, students at St. John Neumann Jr. Sr. High School will only be in class Monday through Thursday.

WVIA Education reporter Sarah Hofius Hall says this is all part of a national trend, and she joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to explain how it will work.

Their conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below:

Tags
NEWS VOICES Diocese of ScrantonWilliamsportCatholic education
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News