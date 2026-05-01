NEWS VOICES: Catholic school in Williamsport will start four-day school week

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

A catholic school in Williamsport will be the first in the region to start a four-day school week - starting this fall, students at St. John Neumann Jr. Sr. High School will only be in class Monday through Thursday.

WVIA Education reporter Sarah Hofius Hall says this is all part of a national trend, and she joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to explain how it will work.

Their conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: