NEWS VOICES: How and why utility rates increase

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

From electricity, to gas, to water, the cost of utilities is going up. A rate increase may come as a surprise on your monthly bill, but every time that happens, it’s the end result of months of discussion and approval. WVIA’s Borys Krawczeniuk keeps tabs on those discussions frequently, and he joins News Voices to explain why rate hikes happen.