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NEWS VOICES

NEWS VOICES: How and why utility rates increase

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 26, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

From electricity, to gas, to water, the cost of utilities is going up. A rate increase may come as a surprise on your monthly bill, but every time that happens, it’s the end result of months of discussion and approval. WVIA’s Borys Krawczeniuk keeps tabs on those discussions frequently, and he joins News Voices to explain why rate hikes happen.

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NEWS VOICES News VoicesUGI Utilities Inc.Pennsylvania Public Utility CommissionPPL Electric UtilitiesPennsylvania American Water
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News