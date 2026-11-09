NEWS VOICES: OURHAIR initiative adds mental health tools to hair professionals’ toolbox

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

Think about the last time you went to the hair salon. You probably spent a lot of the time chatting with your stylist. A new initiative is training stylists, braiders and barbers to notice the signs of mental health issues and connect their clients with the help they might need. WVIA Healthcare reporter Lydia McFarlane spent some time at one of these specially trained salons and she joins News Voices to chat about it.

This conversation also aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below, and subscribe to WVIA News on YouTube.