SPORTS VOICES: Now watch and listen as we discuss high school basketball, Jake McCarthy, Eagles and Steelers

Now you can see Sports Voices.

WVIA's weekly sports podcast, which airs each Friday morning as an audio feature on WVIA-FM and here on wvia.org, also debuts this week as a video feature on our YouTube page.

This week, WVIA's Roger DuPuis (and FOX56's Bob Ide talk about how the local high school basketball season is shaping up, Scranton native Jake McCarthy being traded to the Colorado Rockies, and a rocky end to the season for Pennsylvania's two NFL teams.