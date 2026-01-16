100 WVIA Way
Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: Now watch and listen as we discuss high school basketball, Jake McCarthy, Eagles and Steelers

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published January 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Now you can see Sports Voices. WVIA's weekly sports podcast, which airs weekly as an audio feature on WVIA-FM and wvia.org, also debuts this week as a video feature on our YouTube page. This week, WVIA's Roger DuPuis (left) and FOX56's Bob Ide (right) talk about how the local high school basketball season is shaping up, Scranton native Jake McCarthy being traded to the Colorado Rockies, and a rocky end to the season for Pennsylvania's two NFL teams.
Faith Golay
/
WVIA News
Now you can see Sports Voices.

WVIA's weekly sports podcast, which airs each Friday morning as an audio feature on WVIA-FM and here on wvia.org, also debuts this week as a video feature on our YouTube page.

This week, WVIA's Roger DuPuis (and FOX56's Bob Ide talk about how the local high school basketball season is shaping up, Scranton native Jake McCarthy being traded to the Colorado Rockies, and a rocky end to the season for Pennsylvania's two NFL teams.

Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
