UP TO DATE

Despite heat, Berwick teens feed community

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Even in the heat of this week, a group of teens in Berwick are feeding their community and building leadership skills during a summer food drive.

Gov.'s office says new company will bring life back to a closed beverage plant in Luzerne County

A beverage production operation plans to reopen a plant in Pittston Twp. Governor Josh Shapiro’s office says the new company will add $30 million dollars to the local economy.

Possible 2026 Pa. GOP candidates looking to sidle up to Trump

Next year's Pennsylvania gubernatorial race is already on the political horizon. So far, the Republican field is shaping up with three prominent figures - including U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser - expressing interest. President Donald Trump could have an impact on the race.

Dan Meuser, Gov. Josh Shapiro, Luzerne County, Pittston Co-Packers Corp., Pittston Township, Luzerne County Council, Berwick, Columbia County, Berwick Area School District, Bloomsburg, Food Insecurity
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
