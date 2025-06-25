Despite heat, Berwick teens feed community

Berwick teens feed community, build leadership skills during summer food drive

Even in the heat of this week, a group of teens in Berwick are feeding their community and building leadership skills during a summer food drive.

Gov.'s office says new company will bring life back to a closed beverage plant in Luzerne County

A beverage production operation plans to reopen a plant in Pittston Twp. Governor Josh Shapiro’s office says the new company will add $30 million dollars to the local economy.

Possible 2026 Pa. GOP candidates looking to sidle up to Trump

Next year's Pennsylvania gubernatorial race is already on the political horizon. So far, the Republican field is shaping up with three prominent figures - including U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser - expressing interest. President Donald Trump could have an impact on the race.