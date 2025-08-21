100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Scranton-area farmers protest cuts to climate change funds

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
It's Thursday, Aug. 21. Let's get you up to date.

Scranton-area farmers protest cuts to climate change funds at Nay Aug Park

Local Farmers and environmentalists criticized the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday for cutting a program that funded climate change resistance projects.

Speakers at Wednesday’s event said the program would have funded climate-resilient crops and conservation efforts on smaller farms, but USDA pulled its funding before farmers could complete their projects.

U.S. Sen. McCormick stops in Scranton, Tobyhanna to tour local defense operations

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick visited Tobyhanna Army Depot and the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant on Wednesday.

The Senator said he sees Pennsylvania as a defense manufacturing powerhouse for the nation. The 155-millimeter artillery shells made at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant are a big part of that industry.

Electric City Love Con readers share recommendations with WVIA's Bookmarks

Hundreds of passionate readers descended upon the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel in Scranton this month for the first Electric City Love Con.

They found more than 100 romance authors waiting to sell and sign books, talk about their work and connect with fans.

Bookmarks hit the road for the first-of-its-kind event in the Electric City to see what the crowd of readers might want to recommend.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
