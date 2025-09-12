100 WVIA Way
Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved.
UP TO DATE

Lackawanna County Commissioner candidates chosen

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Lackawanna County Republicans nominate Chet Merli, Democrats choose Thom Welby as special election commissioner candidates

Lackawanna County Democrats and Republicans picked nominees for special elections for county commissioner and clerk of judicial records Thursday night.

And on Friday, the county common please court ruled that special election can proceed.

Remembering Ryan: Remains of King's College grad killed at World Trade Center recently identified

Thursday was the 24th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, and victims’ remains are still being identified.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s office was able to identify the remains of three victims last month. One of the people identified was Ryan Fitzgerald, a graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre.

This weekend, Run/walk through Forty Fort history, tour Jim Thorpe's Victorian homes, savor Italian heritage and more

This Saturday morning, you're invited to a race or walk through history starting at the Forty Fort Cemetery.

Meanwhile, historic tours will be given during and after the race. In this week's edition of Haley's Happy Hour, Haley is joined by a local historian, Bill Lewis, and race co-director Bob Bilbow.

Lackawanna County, Lackawanna County Commissioners, Wilkes-Barre, World Trade Center, King's College, Luzerne County, Forty Fort
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
