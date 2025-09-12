Lackawanna County Commissioner candidates chosen

Lackawanna County Republicans nominate Chet Merli, Democrats choose Thom Welby as special election commissioner candidates

Lackawanna County Democrats and Republicans picked nominees for special elections for county commissioner and clerk of judicial records Thursday night.

And on Friday, the county common please court ruled that special election can proceed.

Remembering Ryan: Remains of King's College grad killed at World Trade Center recently identified

Thursday was the 24th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, and victims’ remains are still being identified.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s office was able to identify the remains of three victims last month. One of the people identified was Ryan Fitzgerald, a graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre.

This weekend, Run/walk through Forty Fort history, tour Jim Thorpe's Victorian homes, savor Italian heritage and more

This Saturday morning, you're invited to a race or walk through history starting at the Forty Fort Cemetery.

Meanwhile, historic tours will be given during and after the race. In this week's edition of Haley's Happy Hour, Haley is joined by a local historian, Bill Lewis, and race co-director Bob Bilbow.