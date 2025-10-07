100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Pets blessed for St. Francis, Lackawanna County may avoid large tax hike

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 7, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Lackawanna County commissioner says county probably won't raise taxes next year

After a whopping property tax hike this year, Lackawanna County’s commissioners said Monday they don’t expect a repeat next year.

Shooter, accomplice plead guilty in 2024 ambush of Scranton Police Det. Kyle Gilmartin

Two men pleaded guilty Monday to their roles in the shooting that almost killed Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin early last year.

According to a news release from the district attorney’s office, Aiden Deininger of Old Forge pleaded guilty in Lackawanna County Court to all of the more than two dozen counts against him including attempted murder of a police officer. Jeremiah Cleveland of Scranton pleaded guilty to five of six counts, including aggravated assault.

Animal blessing held at St. Luke's in Scranton

 St. Francis of Assisi is a Christian saint known for his love of nature and animals.

His feast day is held in early October. To honor him, some churches invite pets to Mass.

Pittston Area superintendent charged following alleged domestic assault

Pittston Area School District Superintendent Kevin Booth faces assault charges after he allegedly choked his wife Sunday night during a domestic dispute at their home.

Kyle Gilmartin Lackawanna County Lackawanna County Commissioners Scranton SPCA of Luzerne County Pittston Area School District Kevin Booth Aiden Deininger Jeremiah Cleveland
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
