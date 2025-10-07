Pets blessed for St. Francis, Lackawanna County may avoid large tax hike

Lackawanna County commissioner says county probably won't raise taxes next year

After a whopping property tax hike this year, Lackawanna County’s commissioners said Monday they don’t expect a repeat next year.

Shooter, accomplice plead guilty in 2024 ambush of Scranton Police Det. Kyle Gilmartin

Two men pleaded guilty Monday to their roles in the shooting that almost killed Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin early last year.

According to a news release from the district attorney’s office, Aiden Deininger of Old Forge pleaded guilty in Lackawanna County Court to all of the more than two dozen counts against him including attempted murder of a police officer. Jeremiah Cleveland of Scranton pleaded guilty to five of six counts, including aggravated assault.

Animal blessing held at St. Luke's in Scranton

St. Francis of Assisi is a Christian saint known for his love of nature and animals.

His feast day is held in early October. To honor him, some churches invite pets to Mass.

Pittston Area superintendent charged following alleged domestic assault

Pittston Area School District Superintendent Kevin Booth faces assault charges after he allegedly choked his wife Sunday night during a domestic dispute at their home.