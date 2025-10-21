State Supreme Court rules again in battle to replace a Lackawanna County Commissioner

State Supreme Court upholds Lackawanna County charter process for replacing commissioners

Political parties in Lackawanna County can continue relying on the county home rule charter to replace commissioners who leave office before their terms end, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The ruling means former county planning and economic development director Brenda Sacco could temporarily replace former Commissioner Matt McGloin, but county Democratic Party chairman Chris Patrick said that won’t happen.

Wilkes-Barre police: Scranton man points gun at 'No Kings' rally protesters on Public Square

A man driving a red Jeep “with Trump signs” pointed a loaded handgun at two senior citizens during the downtown Wilkes-Barre No Kings rally Saturday, according to a court document.

Wilkes-Barre Area athletics fundraise for Cancer Wellness Center during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Wilkes-Barre Area’s cheer and football teams fundraised for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They raised $1,795 for the Cancer Wellness Center of Northeast Pennsylvania in Forty-Fort.