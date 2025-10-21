100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

State Supreme Court rules again in battle to replace a Lackawanna County Commissioner

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
State Supreme Court upholds Lackawanna County charter process for replacing commissioners

Political parties in Lackawanna County can continue relying on the county home rule charter to replace commissioners who leave office before their terms end, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The ruling means former county planning and economic development director Brenda Sacco could temporarily replace former Commissioner Matt McGloin, but county Democratic Party chairman Chris Patrick said that won’t happen.

Wilkes-Barre police: Scranton man points gun at 'No Kings' rally protesters on Public Square

A man driving a red Jeep “with Trump signs” pointed a loaded handgun at two senior citizens during the downtown Wilkes-Barre No Kings rally Saturday, according to a court document.

Wilkes-Barre Area athletics fundraise for Cancer Wellness Center during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Wilkes-Barre Area’s cheer and football teams fundraised for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They raised $1,795 for the Cancer Wellness Center of Northeast Pennsylvania in Forty-Fort.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
