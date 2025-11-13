Shapiro signs $50.1 billion state budget

Months-long budget stalemate ends as Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro signs $50.1 billion state spending plan

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Pennsylvania’s first $50 billion-plus budget Wednesday, ending a 135-day stalemate with a plan that cuts public funding for cyber schools and boosts it for public schools.

