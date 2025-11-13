100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Shapiro signs $50.1 billion state budget

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 13, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Months-long budget stalemate ends as Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro signs $50.1 billion state spending plan

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Pennsylvania’s first $50 billion-plus budget Wednesday, ending a 135-day stalemate with a plan that cuts public funding for cyber schools and boosts it for public schools.

Rock Steady Boxing slows Parkinson’s disease progression, creates community in Old Forge, Tunkhannock

Learn more about two boxing gyms that help people with Parkinson's disease slow the disease's progression.

