UP TO DATE

Penn State faculty can vote to unionize next year

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published December 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Penn State faculty file paperwork to unionize; vote expected next year

Penn State faculty hoping to unionize across the university said Tuesday they filed the paperwork and signatures needed for a vote, announcing the move at an event in the state Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg.

Authorities release names of Scranton machete attack victims

Authorities on Thursday publicly identified the three victims of a machete attack in a downtown Scranton apartment building earlier this week.

In a statement, Lackawanna County District Attorney Brian Gallagher said the women who died in the “brutal murder” at the Jermyn Apartments are Linda P. Fortuna, 61, and Terry M. Muller, 59, a military veteran.

Marilyn Joan Waller, 66, remains in critical condition at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Gallagher said.

Muller’s service golden retriever, Nayla, 18 months old, also was killed.

Police charged Michael Willie Marquis Woods, 38, with criminal homicide and related counts.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
