Penn State faculty can vote to unionize next year

Penn State faculty file paperwork to unionize; vote expected next year

Penn State faculty hoping to unionize across the university said Tuesday they filed the paperwork and signatures needed for a vote, announcing the move at an event in the state Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg.

Authorities release names of Scranton machete attack victims

Authorities on Thursday publicly identified the three victims of a machete attack in a downtown Scranton apartment building earlier this week.

In a statement, Lackawanna County District Attorney Brian Gallagher said the women who died in the “brutal murder” at the Jermyn Apartments are Linda P. Fortuna, 61, and Terry M. Muller, 59, a military veteran.

Marilyn Joan Waller, 66, remains in critical condition at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Gallagher said.

Muller’s service golden retriever, Nayla, 18 months old, also was killed.

Police charged Michael Willie Marquis Woods, 38, with criminal homicide and related counts.