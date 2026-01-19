100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Gov. Shapiro talks substance abuse, prevention in Tunkhannock

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 19, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Shapiro discusses substance abuse prevention and recovery in Wyoming County

Governor Josh Shapiro joined a roundtable discussion about substance abuse prevention and recovery in Tunkhannock on Thursday.

Shapiro, along with the state secretary of health and secretary of alcohol and drug programs, were there to learn what works in the Wyoming County community, and how the state could do better.

NEWS VOICES: Penn State study finds melanoma 'hotspot' in Central Pennsylvania

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Lydia McFarlane discuss a recent study from Penn State University that found a hotspot of melanoma cases in Central Pennsylvania counties with or near farmland.

Among the 15 counties in the hotspot are Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
