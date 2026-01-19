Gov. Shapiro talks substance abuse, prevention in Tunkhannock

Shapiro discusses substance abuse prevention and recovery in Wyoming County

Governor Josh Shapiro joined a roundtable discussion about substance abuse prevention and recovery in Tunkhannock on Thursday.

Shapiro, along with the state secretary of health and secretary of alcohol and drug programs, were there to learn what works in the Wyoming County community, and how the state could do better.

NEWS VOICES: Penn State study finds melanoma 'hotspot' in Central Pennsylvania

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Lydia McFarlane discuss a recent study from Penn State University that found a hotspot of melanoma cases in Central Pennsylvania counties with or near farmland.

Among the 15 counties in the hotspot are Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.