WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
UP TO DATE

Frigid temperatures on the way this week, region still warming overall

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

The surprising tie between global warming and heavy snow in the region

The Philadelphia region got more than 9 inches of snow this weekend, as did most of Northeast Pa. Despite the frigid temperatures, scientists say the region is still warming overall.

State College nonprofit encourages advocacy for mental health and addiction programs

Mental health and substance abuse support programs in Pennsylvania are reeling after the federal government recently cut their funding and then quickly reversed the cuts.

The leader of a State College nonprofit explains what happened and why they’re still worried despite getting their funding back.

Birds make a comeback at the Pa. Farm Show, leaders say bird flu is under control

This week on News Voices, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and rural government reporter Isabela Weiss talk about the return of birds to the Pennsylvania Farm Show — and how agricultural leaders say they've gotten the 2022 Bird Flu outbreak under control.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
