UP TO DATE

Shapiro pushes for more housing, higher minimum wage in budget address

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published February 4, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Shapiro touts record, pushes for more housing, higher minimum wage in budget address

Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed a 2026-27 budget Tuesday that would increase state spending more than 5%, keep the state income tax the same, cut corporate taxes and dramatically expand funding to create affordable housing statewide.

Shapiro called for the creation of a $1 billion bond-funded account to pay for new housing and other needed infrastructure.

State Republicans express concern over rainy-day funds

Republicans in the state Senate say that Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal would threaten Pennsylvania’s financial future if enacted. Among their biggest concerns is pulling money out of the state’s emergency funds.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
