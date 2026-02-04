Shapiro pushes for more housing, higher minimum wage in budget address

Shapiro touts record, pushes for more housing, higher minimum wage in budget address

Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed a 2026-27 budget Tuesday that would increase state spending more than 5%, keep the state income tax the same, cut corporate taxes and dramatically expand funding to create affordable housing statewide.

Shapiro called for the creation of a $1 billion bond-funded account to pay for new housing and other needed infrastructure.

State Republicans express concern over rainy-day funds

Republicans in the state Senate say that Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal would threaten Pennsylvania’s financial future if enacted. Among their biggest concerns is pulling money out of the state’s emergency funds.