100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

More PA residents with disabilities can save with PA ABLE

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published February 9, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

More disabled Pennsylvanians can save up to $19,000 a year through PA ABLE eligibility expansion

This year, Pennsylvanians whose disabilities started before 46 years old can apply for PA ABLE. The program allows people with disabilities to save up to $19,000 a year.

State GOP endorses Jason Richey for Lt. Gov. in 2026

The state Republican Party is throwing its weight behind western Pennsylvania attorney Jason Richey in his bid for lieutenant governor.

The party formally endorsed Richey to run alongside gubernatorial hopeful Stacy Garrity this year.

BOOKMARKS: Get ready for Valentine's Day with plenty of romantic book options

We could not let Valentine’s Day pass by without taking a walk through the romance section.

You might notice some romance subgenres gaining popularity right now. If you’re a romance reader, there are plenty of options to find your next favorite love story.

Let these recommendations guide you through the ever-expanding genre of romance.

Tags
UP TO DATE PA ABLEStacy Garrity
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News