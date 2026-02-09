More PA residents with disabilities can save with PA ABLE

More disabled Pennsylvanians can save up to $19,000 a year through PA ABLE eligibility expansion

This year, Pennsylvanians whose disabilities started before 46 years old can apply for PA ABLE. The program allows people with disabilities to save up to $19,000 a year.

State GOP endorses Jason Richey for Lt. Gov. in 2026

The state Republican Party is throwing its weight behind western Pennsylvania attorney Jason Richey in his bid for lieutenant governor.

The party formally endorsed Richey to run alongside gubernatorial hopeful Stacy Garrity this year.

BOOKMARKS: Get ready for Valentine's Day with plenty of romantic book options

We could not let Valentine’s Day pass by without taking a walk through the romance section.

You might notice some romance subgenres gaining popularity right now. If you’re a romance reader, there are plenty of options to find your next favorite love story.

Let these recommendations guide you through the ever-expanding genre of romance.