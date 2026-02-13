Dickson City hospital partially reopens nine days after fire

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City passes Health Department inspection, will reopen tomorrow

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City passed an inspection by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and will reopen today, just nine days after a fire destroyed its orthopedic institute.

The emergency room will resume operations at 7 a.m. and the operating rooms will follow at 9 a.m.

True crime novelist book signing in NEPA, author hopes novel honors victims of tragic murder in Old Forge

Author Brian Kincaid will hold two book signings and a lecture this weekend on his true crime novel “Murder in Old Forge Pennsylvania: The Tragic Death of the Ziemba Children.”

Kincaid says the book focuses on how the town came together despite the tragedy.