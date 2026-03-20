Data center concerns prompt regime change in Archbald

Archbald Borough Council has new leadership. During a meeting Wednesday, the president, vice president and president pro tem were ousted from their roles.

In November, they voted in favor of a controversial zoning move to allow data center development in the borough.

Voters seek to knock state Senate and House candidates off primary election ballot in NEPA races

Democratic voters want two state Senate and two state House candidates in Northeast Pennsylvania thrown off the primary election ballots.

A Republican voter wants one of that party’s state House candidates removed, too.