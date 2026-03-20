100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Data center concerns prompt regime change in Archbald

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Data center concerns prompt regime change in Archbald

Archbald Borough Council has new leadership. During a meeting Wednesday, the president, vice president and president pro tem were ousted from their roles.

In November, they voted in favor of a controversial zoning move to allow data center development in the borough.

Voters seek to knock state Senate and House candidates off primary election ballot in NEPA races

Democratic voters want two state Senate and two state House candidates in Northeast Pennsylvania thrown off the primary election ballots.

A Republican voter wants one of that party’s state House candidates removed, too.

Tags
UP TO DATE Archbald BoroughData CentersPrimary electionLackawanna County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News