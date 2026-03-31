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UP TO DATE

Penn College cancels remainder of baseball season

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 31, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Chief: Cause of fatal Scranton blaze may never be known

The cause of the fire that killed a 77-year-old Scranton man and displaced four neighbors Saturday will probably never be known, the city's fire chief said Monday.

The fire collapsed the Dartmouth Street home where John G. Kollra lived alone, making pinpointing the cause almost impossible, Chief John Judge.

NEWS VOICES: Center for Rural Pa. finds state's maternity health desert growing

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and healthcare reporter Lydia McFarlane talk about a recent study from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania which found 23 of the state's 67 counties do not have a hospital with a labor and delivery unit.

Penn College cancels remainder of baseball season, makes changes to roster after investigation

Pennsylvania College of Technology canceled its baseball season after an investigation.

The Williamsport school did not provide information about what prompted the investigation, but stated that it has led to changes to the coaching staff and team roster.

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UP TO DATE Penn CollegeThe Center for Rural PennsylvaniaMaternity healthcareMaternal healthcare desertScrantonLackawanna County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News